ALLEGAEON - 'Making Of' YES Cover "Roundabout", Part 4; Video

Allegaeon recently released a cover of the YES classic "Roundabout" as a digital single. A fourth behind-the-scenes video on the making of "Roundabout" can be found below.

Riley McShane (vocals) commented: "We're very excited to release our rendition of 'Roundabout' by YES from their 1971 album Fragile. We have always been huge fans of progressive rock and all the genres that were birthed from that era of music - in this cover we try to showcase not only those influences, but also how we as individual musicians have been impacted by the music of yesteryear and how that impact has helped us to develop our own styles of playing.

"We tracked this single with our good friend and long-time engineer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio in Denver, CO. Recording with Dave is always a treat, and this time we were fortunate enough to be joined in the studio by Metal Blade Records' Vince Edwards to document the experience with a hybrid, music video meets studio documentary film.

"Thank you all so much for listening, we hope to see you back on the road later this year and will keep you posted on any further developments in our world."