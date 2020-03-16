ALLEGAEON To Headline Canada's Loud As Hell 2020 Festival; SKULL FIST, NECK OF THE WOODS, INSURRECTION And More Confirmed

Western Canada's decibel breaking festival, Loud As Hell, has announced the 2020 lineup for its ninth year of heavy metal and camping in the prairie badlands of Drumheller, Alberta.

Roaring from the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds from July 31 to August 2, this year's festival headliners over the three nights will include Denver's extreme metal titans Allegaeon, Toronto heavy metal acrobats Skull Fist, plus brutal progressive death from Vancouver's Neck Of The Woods.

The lineup also features an array of supporting acts from across Canada and beyond that includes bilingual death metal from Quebec's Insurrection, Toledo, OH deathcore The Convalescence, Mexican thrashers Legacy, Edmonton warriors Ravenous along with the explosive fury from Vancouver's West Of Hell among many more from the 41 bands performing (full lineup listed below).

Weekend passes are available for $140 CAD, here.

Loud As Hell 2020 lineup:

Allegaeon (Denver, CO)

Apprentice (Vancouver, BC)

Atavistia (Vancouver, BC)

Black Water Burial (Vancouver, BC)

Born For Tomorrow (Calgary, AB)

Call Of The Siren (Edmonton, AB)

Deadlights (Medicine Hat, AB)

Dead Ringer (Portage la Prairie, MB)

Divinity (Calgary, AB)

Exterminatus (Vancouver, BC)

Forsaken Rite (Edmonton, AB)

Hammerdrone (Calgary, AB)

Hazzerd (Calgary, AB)

Hyperia (Calgary, AB)

Illyrian (Calgary, AB)

Immunize (Edmonton, AB)

Insurrection (Gatineau, QC)

Iron Kingdom (Vancouver, BC)

Kosm (Vancouver, BC)

League Of Corruption (Vancouver, BC)

Legacy (León, Gto, MX)

Mechatomic (Calgary, AB)

Meggido (Calgary, AB)

Neck Of The Woods (Vancouver, BC)

Nomad (Enderby, BC)

Ophelia Falling (Vancouver, BC)

Quietus (Edmonton, AB)

Ravenous (Calgary, AB)

Revanchist (Lethbridge, AB)

Skull Fist (Toronto, ON)

Side Step The Crow (Saskatoon, SK)

Sol Runner (Edmonton, AB)

The Convalescence (Toledo, OH)

Thrust (Los Angeles, CA)

Tortured Saint (London, ON)

Truent (Vancouver, BC)

Tymo (Edmonton, AB)

Vultures (Victoria, BC)

Wasted Heretics (Saskatoon, SK)

West Of Hell (Vancouver, BC)

Widows Peak (Calgary, AB)