ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND – Classic Footage Of “Midnight Rider” From Austin City Limits Streaming

Austin City Limits welcomed the ground-breaking champions of southern rock, The Allman Brothers Band during Season 21. In a phenomenal hour-long performance, the Allmans affirmed their rock legend status with a mix of blues-drenched soul and rock.

Southern rock legend and The Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman died at the age of 69 on Saturday, May 27th. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010.

A statement at his website reads as follows:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Gregg’s long time manager and close friend, Michael Lehman said, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Gregg is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his children, Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman; 3 grandchildren, his niece, Galadrielle Allman, lifelong friend Chank Middleton, and a large extended family. The family will release a statement soon, but for now ask for privacy during this very difficult time.

The family suggests that tributes to Gregg can be made to the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia here or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University here.