ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Co-Founder / Drummer BUTCH TRUCKS Passes Away At 69

Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24th in West Palm Beach, Florida at 69 years of age. His wife, four children, four grandchildren and all of the Allman Brothers Band, their families and Road Crew survive Butch.

“The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss. Butch will play on in our hearts forever.”

Donations and remembrances in Butch's name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia.

(Photo - allmanbrothersband.com)