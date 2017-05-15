ALMAH Release “Pleased To Meet You” Music Video

Brazilian metallers Almah, led by ex-Angra singer Edu Falaschi, have released the latest video from their new album, E.V.O, which is out now via Pride & Joy Music (Europe), Test Your Metal (North America) and King Records (Japan). Watch the new clip for “Pleased To Meet You” below:

E.V.O is the fifth studio album from Almah, it was recorded in São Paulo, Brazil at IMF studios by Tito Falaschi and mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud (Fear Factory, Dragonforce) at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California. It is a concept album and the main idea is based on evolution of people’s mind and soul during so-called Age Of Aquarius - the new era that the world is about to live. The author of the concept, Edu Falaschi, touches different subjects connected to the main idea, creating very positive lyrics and the whole album’s atmosphere.

Musically, E.V.O brings a fresh and powerful sound with typical modern and heavy Almah’s touch but this time one will be able to realize that it also has a direct connection with the Angra’s Rebirth (the first Angra’s album with Edu's voice). The compositions are pleasant travel between the modern power metal, contemporary rock and prog metal. The vocal lines on E.V.O are very powerful, classic and the voice has a higher pitch comparing to the previous Almah’s records. It’s very melodic, clean and into the bel canto style.

Tracklisting:

“Age Of Aquarius”

“Speranza”

“The Brotherhood”

“Innocence”

“Higher”

“Infatuated”

“Pleased To Meet You”

“Final Warning”

“Indigo”

“Corporate War”

“Capital Punishment”

“Speranza” video:



“Age Of Aquarius” lyric video:

Album stream:

Almah is:

Edu Falaschi - vocals

Marcelo Barbosa - guitars

Raphael Dafras - bass

Diogo Mafra - guitars

Pedro Tinello - drums

(Photo - Danillo Facchini)