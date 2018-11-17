ALMANAC Announce European Headline Tour

Almanac recently completed their 2018 festival season and seemingly can't get enough of playing live to their fans. So they have announced a headline tour that will start early in 2019.

Victor comments: “After our tour at the beginning of this year and the amazing summer festivals we played at, ‘Werner-Das Rennen’ for example, we would like to go on tour again and, as a headliner, offer a very special set-list to our fans. Almanac will not only play the best of the last two albums Tsar and Kingslayer, but also the best songs from my Rage and Lingua Mortis Orchestra era. Songs from the Unity, Soundchaser or LMO CDs will be rocking in my original versions.

“The first show of the Almanac 2019 tour will be on February 9th, 2019 at the Hoppe Garden in Hamm/Westf., where, 30 years ago, I played my first show in Germany. Those are absolutely unforgettable memories for me! I want to invite you to a very special show where we will be celebrating my 50th birthday together with a lot of special guests on stage, including members of my former bands Rage, Mind Odyssey, and Lingua Mortis Orchestra! It will definitely be a great party! The tour will then continue in March with two fantastic support acts Enemy Inside and New Level. Here are the tour dates”