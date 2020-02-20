ALOGIA To Release Semendria Album In April; Guest Vocalists Include FABIO LIONE, MARK BOALS, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS; Title Track Streaming

Elevate Records has announced that AlogiA have joined its roster and are completing their new studio album, Semendria, a concentration of symphonic power speed, which will see the light of day in April.

The disc will feature Fabio Lione, Mark Boals and Tim "Ripper" Owens as guests, who will sing on three different tracks. The title track, featuring Mark Boals, can be heard below.

In addition to the European edition of the album, a Japanese version will be released under license on Spiritual-Beast.

Tracklisting:

"Semendria" featuring Mark Boals

"The Eternal" featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens

"Raise Your Fist (For Metal Unity)"

"Like A Fire"

"Can't Bring You Down"

"The Calling"

"Visantia" featuring Fabio Lione

"Beyond Belief"

"From East To West"

"Semendria":