ALPHA TIGER Release “Comatose” Digital Single; Music Video Streaming

German metal band, Alpha Tiger, have released a new single and video for the song "Comatose". The track is taken from their forthcoming studio album, Alpha Tiger.

Guitar player Peter Langforth: “Is it just me or is the world completely out of mind" In a time when smart-phones dominate everyday life, I'm afraid that this question is becoming more and more common. We approached this issue with a wink and asked ourselves, how people would have responded to it more than a hundred years ago. The song ‘Comatose’ forms the musical bridge between our third record iDentity and the new album, and thus reflects the traditional side of the album. We wish you a lot of fun with the clip!"

You can watch the video below.

Alpha Tiger will be available on August 25th as a CD Digipak (including poster) and double LP version as well as for download and streaming. Pre-order here.

The album was recorded and mixed by Richard Behrens, guest musicians were organist Johannes Walenta and Berlin bands Street Hawk and Space Chaser (the choir vocals on “My Dear Old Friend” and “Singularity”).

Tracklisting:

“Road To Vega”

“Comatose”

“Feather In The Wind”

“Singularity”

“Aurora”

“To Wear A Crown”

“Vice”

“Welcome To Devil's Town”

“My Dear Old Friend”

“If The Sun Refused To Shine”

“The Last Encore”

“Comatose” video: