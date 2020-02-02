ALTARIA's Divinity Album To Be Remastered And Released On Vinyl LP For The First Time; CD Version To Feature Bonus Tracks

Altaria, the melodic metal legends from Finland, are back. The band celebrates its resurrection with a new edition of the successful album, Divinity, from 2004, which has been remastered and will be released on vinyl for the first time on March 27th via Reaper Entertainment.

The band presents the first digital single from the album, "Unchain the Rain". The song is now available on all streaming platforms. You can watch the official lyric video below.

Altaria has issued the following statement:

"Divinity, our second album, has been sold out for years. The fans keep asking us when the album will be available again. Now we got some good news for you. Not only will the Divinity album be released again, it will be remastered and it will be released as a limited edition vinyl and CD. The CD version will also include two bonus tracks. We are so stoked about the release and the remastered version of Divinity kicks ass! The first release of the album will be the opening track, 'Unchain The Rain'. The song has over 1.2 million views on YouTube, so we are very happy to get the song released as the first single from the upcoming re-release!"

Pre-order Divinity remastered here.

Altaria - current line-up:

Taage Laiho - vocals

Marko Pukkila - bass

J-P Alanen - guitar

Petri Aho - guitar

Tony Smedjebacka - drums



Altaria - Divinity line-up:

Taage Laiho - vocals

Jani Liimatainen - guitars

Marko Pukkila - bass

Tony Smedjebacka - drums