ALTARIA Streaming Remastered Version Of “Divine”

Altaria, the melodic metal legends from Finland, are back. The band celebrates its resurrection with a new edition of the successful album, Divinity, from 2004, which has been remastered and will be released on vinyl for the first time on March 27 via Reaper Entertainment.

The band presents the second digital single from the album, "Divine". The song is now available on all streaming platforms. You can watch the official lyric video below.

The band states:

"The second single from the remastered Divinity album is a song called ‘Divine’. When Reaper Entertainment suggested ‘Divine’ as the second single we were a bit surprised since it´s a song we have never played live. But it´s a great song and definitely a great second single from the Divinity re-release. We hope you all like the song as much as we do!"

Pre-order Divinity remastered here.

"Unchain The Rain":

Altaria - current line-up:

Taage Laiho - vocals

Marko Pukkila - bass

J-P Alanen - guitar

Petri Aho - guitar

Tony Smedjebacka - drums



Altaria - Divinity line-up:

Taage Laiho - vocals

Jani Liimatainen - guitars

Marko Pukkila - bass

Tony Smedjebacka - drums