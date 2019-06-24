ALTER BRIDGE And SKILLET Announce Fall Tour
Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.
Pre-sale tickets are available now through June 27 at 10 PM, local time. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, local time. Pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades are available on skillet.com and alterbridge.com.
Multi-platinum and twice Grammy-nominated supergroup Skillet were recently welcomed into Pandora's Billionaires Club, clocking over 2 billion streams. They will release their tenth album, Victorious, on Atlantic Records on August 2.
For over 15 years, Alter Bridge have been known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Building upon the sound that has won the band worldwide critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base, the band returns with its sixth studio album, Walk The Sky, out October 18 via Napalm Records.
Tour dates:
September
22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)
30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*
October
3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
* no Dirty Honey
(Photo - Dan Sturgess)