ALTER BRIDGE And SKILLET Announce Fall Tour

Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through June 27 at 10 PM, local time. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, local time. Pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades are available on skillet.com and alterbridge.com.

Multi-platinum and twice Grammy-nominated supergroup Skillet were recently welcomed into Pandora's Billionaires Club, clocking over 2 billion streams. They will release their tenth album, Victorious, on Atlantic Records on August 2.

For over 15 years, Alter Bridge have been known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Building upon the sound that has won the band worldwide critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base, the band returns with its sixth studio album, Walk The Sky, out October 18 via Napalm Records.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)

30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*

October

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

* no Dirty Honey

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)