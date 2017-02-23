ALTER BRIDGE Announce European Summer Shows And Festival Dates

It has been three years since Alter Bridge's last studio album Fortress was released, it's been clear their fans have been eagerly waiting for them to return and return they did! With their fifth studio album The Last Hero, released in October 2016 on Napalm Records, Alter Bridge stormed the worldwide charts and returned with a masterpiece that builds upon the sound that Alter Bridge has become known for with their uncompromised vocal melodies, untouchable duelling guitar work and pounding rhythm section.

In support of The Last Hero and after recent headlining tours all over Europe, the UK and the States, the rock juggernaut comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums, will return for an extensive summer run and have now announced exciting European summer dates and festival appearances!

But before pleasing their European fans with their unique live perfomance, Alter Bridge will kick off for a long awaited Australia / New Zealand tour this spring.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Auckland, New Zealand -Powerstation

3 - Brisbane, Australia - Easton Hills

4 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

6 - Melbourne, Australia - Festival Hall

8 - Fremantle, Australia - Metropolis

June

6 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

21 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

29 - Madrid, Spain - Auditorio M. Rios

30 - Bilbao, Spain - Miribilla

Festival dates:

April

29-30 - Fort Myers, FL - Fort Rock

May

5-7 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

June

3 - Bavaria, Germany - Rock im Park

4 - Nurburgring, Germany - Rock am Ring

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

10 - Paris, France - Download

11 - Donington, UK - Download

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

26 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - LuxExpo

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

5 - Rome, Italy - Rock in Rome

6 - Milan, Italy - Market Sound