ALTER BRIDGE Announce The Last Hero European Tour 2017

Alter Bridge recently announced their special Royal Albert Hall shows for early October, which sold out extremely fast, followed by additional UK and Ireland shows subsequently. Due to the great demand to get them back to Europe's mainland as well, the band now announce The Last Hero tour all across Europe.

Starting in Paris at the Elysee Montmartre, the tour leads Alter Bridge from France to the Netherlands, from Germany over Austria to Poland, Hungary, Switzerland all the way down to sunny Spain and Portugal, where they also ended their last tour just a couple of days ago. In case you saw Alter Bridge live on this past tour run or somewhere on the summer festivals: don't think they won't add anything new to the set list. Quite the contrary. They will play a totally different set that differs very much to the shows they recently played over the summer. So don't miss out on another amazing live experience with these incredibly talented musicians and get your tickets now.

Tour dates:

October

2 - London, England - Royal Albert Hall (Sold Out)

3 - London, England - Royal Albert Hall (Sold Out)

5 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

8 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

10 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

11 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

15 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

18 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

20 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Sport Arena

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

27 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu

Alter Bridge have announced the release of a new live album and rarities collection. Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will be released worldwide on September 8th via Napalm Records.

One of the biggest moments of the band’s career was the monumental show at London's famous O2 Arena on November 26th, 2016. That landmark performance was captured in its entirety. The 2-CD 19-track recording documents what an enormous presence Alter Bridge have become on concert stages around the world. The album can be pre-ordered at this location, and via PledgeMusic.

Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips tear through hits like "Farther Than The Sun", "Show Me A Leader," "Rise Today", and their masterpiece "Isolation", showcasing a band at the top of their game. Other highlights include the Tremonti sung "Waters Rising," the acoustic-driven “Watch Over You” and their signature anthem "Blackbird”.

In addition, this latest release includes an exclusive full-length Rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. This disc features the never-before released tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace” that were recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as the song “Breathe” from the same time which has only ever been available as a US retail exclusive via Best Buy. These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.

This incredible selection of Alter Bridge gems will be released in multiple formats. In addition to a standard 3-CD audio version, fans can also pick up one of the limited deluxe editions (including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook) which also include an exclusive Alter Bridge documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving an amazing glimpse behind the scenes of this legendary show at London's O2 Arena! Check out a trailer below.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

“The Writing On The Wall”

“Come To Life”

“Addicted To Pain”

“Ghost Of Days Gone By”

“Cry Of Achilles”

“The Other Side”

“Farther Than The Sun”

“Ties That Blind”

“Water Rising”

“Crows On A Wire”

“Watch Over You” (solo acoustic)

CD2:

“Isolation”

“Blackbird”

“Metalingus”

“Open Your Eyes”

“Show Me A Leader”

“Rise Today”

“Poison In Your Veins”

“My Champion”

CD3:

“Breathe”

“Cruel Sun”

“Solace”

“New Way To Live”

“The Damage Done”

“We Don't Care At All”

“Zero”

“Home”

“Never Borne To Follow”

“Never Say Die (Outright)”

“Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)”

Trailer: