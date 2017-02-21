ALTER BRIDGE Announces Spring US Headline Dates With Support From IN FLAMES And METAL CHURCH

Hot on the heels of their most successful headline tour of North America, Alter Bridge are announcing the next leg of The Last Hero Tour in the United States hitting the road this spring.

The headline dates will be scattered among the numerous festival dates that Alter Bridge is already confirmed for including WJRR Earth Day Birthday, Monster Energy Fort Rock Festival, Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range. The headline tour will kick off in Fort Lauderdale, FL and make stops in Sayreville, NJ; Providence, RI; Baltimore, MD; Stroudsburg, PA; Sault Sainte Marie, MI; and Milwaukee, WI.

In Flames and Metal Church will be joining Alter Bridge on select dates of the tour. Fans can head over to alterbridge.com/tour for more information on each date including public onsale information and exclusive VIP experiences including meet & greet and guitar lesson opportunities.

Alter Bridge recently took their newest single, “My Champion”, to radio. The single is currently in the Top 25 at Active Rock with a bullet. The single comes from the band’s latest release The Last Hero that was released in October and brought the band their highest first-week chart appearance since their 2004 debut.

The lyric video for “My Champion” has been viewed over 1.2 million times and can be seen below. The song has received over 1.5 million plays on Spotify.

Alter Bridge is wrapping up their current headline tour this week. Joined by Nonpoint, the tour played to packed rooms in Atlanta, GA; Royal Oak, MI; and Kansan City, MO among others and boasted numerous sell-outs throughout the United States. The Last Hero Tour wraps up in Seattle, WA on February 22nd.

Spring tour dates:

April

21 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL *#

22 - WJRR Earth Day Birthday - Orlando, FL*#

29 - Monster Energy Fort Rock Festival - Fort Myers, FL *#

30 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL *#

May

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

5 - Lunatic Luau Festival 2017 - Virginia Beach, VA *#

6 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC *#

10 - The Hippodrome - Baltimore, MD

11 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

14 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI *#

16 - Dream Makers Theatre - Sault Saint Marie, MI #

17 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

20 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH *#

* - without In Flames

# - without Metal Church