ALTER BRIDGE Cancels Summer 2020 European Tour

Alter Bridge has announced the cancellation of their summer 2020 European tour. A message from the band follows:

"As the world continues to develop in the response to the changes of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that no one can provide definitive answers as for how musicians, promoters, local crew, staff and fans can come together in a way that protects everyone and takes in to account the challenges of a world tour. We have tried to hold out as long as we could, but it is becoming increasingly apparent that our ability to tour Europe this summer in a way our fans have come to expect is no longer an option. We have tried exploring every possibility, but with the different rules and capacities globally we have learned there is no adequate way to move forward.

"As we have seen the effect of all of these changes on the world, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the entire European tour. We didn’t want to postpone and wait for an appropriate opportunity to return when so many people have had their lives impacted. We felt at least by canceling, all the tickets that were sold would be refunded and your money returned to you as opposed to holding it until we could hit the road again. We have always appreciated the undying support of the fans around the globe and we felt this was the right decision to return that support you always give us. As of this time, this is for the European tour, but there may be a chance you will hear from us again soon about the previous postponed US dates. We are exploring every opportunity to try and see our fans globally as soon as it is appropriate to do so.

"Until we can gather together in a live concert setting, take care of yourselves and each other. We are in unprecedented times and our world is changing. It is on all of us to make it better for everyone so we can get together and celebrate our common love of music in the near future."

