ALTER BRIDGE Guitarist MARK TREMONTI On Building A New Reputation After CREED - "It Was Tough, Especially In The United States" (Video)

SiriusXM have released this new video, in which Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy weigh in on setting the band apart from Creed, especially given the latter's reputation.

Creed was active from 1993–2004, and again from 2009–2012. The band featured Tremonti, vocalist Scott Stapp, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips. The released four studio albums: My Own Prison (1997), Human Clay (1999), Weathered (2001) and Full Circle (2009).

Alter Bridge recently released second single from Walk The Sky, “Godspeed”. The song has become a fast favorite amongst fans and critics alike and is currently moving up the charts at Active Rock radio. Written in memory of a friend of the band who passed away, “Godspeed” is an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone. The lyric video for the song can be seen below.

(Photo - Javier Bragado)