ALTER BRIDGE Launch Music Video For New Song "Dying Light"

On October 18, Alter Bridge will release their new album, Walk The Sky, via Napalm Records. “Dying Light” is the album closer and the fifth song the band has unveiled from the album. The track is available on all digital service providers around the globe and a captivating visualizer by collaborator Dan Sturgess can be seen below.

The song is one of the epic compositions that Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums has come to be known for.

From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light”, Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed”, “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Mark Tremonti with Myles Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising”.

The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

"Wouldn't You Rather" video:

“Take The Crown” lyric video:

"Pay No Mind":

"In The Deep" lyric video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)