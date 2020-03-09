ALTER BRIDGE Members Discuss MYLES KENNEDY's Hazing Ritual; Video

SiriusXM have released this new video, in which it's revealed how "reluctant frontman" Myles Kennedy joined Alter Bridge only after completing a dramatic free fall.

Alter Bridge recently announced a spring run that is set to kickoff this May. The next headline run will include select festival appearances as well as headline shows with special guests Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia.

The tour kicks off on May 1 in Atlanta and wraps up on May 24 at Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK. The tour will make stops in Huntington, NY; Sayreville, NJ; New Orleans, LA and Houston, TX to name a few.

Ticket information for all shows can be found here.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of their recently released second single from Walk The Sky, “Godspeed”. The song has become a fast favorite amongst fans and critics alike and is currently moving up the charts at Active Rock radio. Written in memory of a friend of the band who passed away, “Godspeed” is an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone. The lyric video for the song can be seen below.

Tour dates:

May

1 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (no Saint Asonia)

2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival (AB only)

4 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

10 - Destin, FL - Club LA (AB only)

12 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

13 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

15 - Rama, ONTARIO - Casino Rama

16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

23 - Herrin, IL - Herrinfesta Italiana (AB only)

24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (AB only)

(Photo - Javier Bragado)