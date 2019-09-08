ALTER BRIDGE Members Perform Acoustic Set On Germany's Star FM; Video Available

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti recently guested on Germany's Star FM and performed an acoustic set. Check out video from the session below. Songs performed are"In Loving Memory" and "Wouldn't You Rather".

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash, solo) talked about auditioning for Led Zeppelin back in 2008, juggling his various musical projects, and his Year Of The Tiger solo album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Kennedy: "I feel like after doing it this way for probably the last decade, I'm getting better at switching gears a little quicker. Normally it takes anything from a week to two weeks to really shift gears and be comfortable in a different role. But it's something that I enjoy. I like that challenge, I feel like it never gets boring that way. And I'm always kind of looking forward to... for example, we are winding down with Slash and The Conspirators and the 'Living the Dream' tour right now. And so I know, starting next week, I'll start embarking on the Alter Bridge cycle, and that means a lot more guitar playing. So that - as a guitar player - really excites me.

And then flip back when I know that the Alter Bridge cycle is winding down - if I'm stepping back into a strictly frontman role without guitar while with Slash, I enjoy that as well. Getting to different acts is cool and I feel like it gets me the opportunity to kind of stay fresh. And I feel like I can never get bored."

Read the complete interview here.