ALTER BRIDGE Postpone May Headline Tour With Special Guests BLACK STONE CHERRY, SAINT ASONIA

As the world continues to battle the recent COVID-19 outbreak, recent changes across the United States and its impact on communities are causing Alter Bridge to postpone their upcoming headline tour with special guests Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia.

Alter Bridge explains: “To the entire Alter Bridge family: "We hoped that it wouldn’t come to this, but as some of you have already heard; unfortunately, due to recent changes around the globe created by the recent COVID-19 situation, the May headline tour of the United States with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will be postponed. The health and safety of everyone attached to these shows (fans, artists, crew members, venue staff, etc) is our main priority. More information regarding rescheduled dates will be available in the future. We look forward to the time when we can all come together and celebrate music as the community and family we are. Until then, Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Safe…”

In an effort to show support to everyone being affected by the global pandemic, Myles Kennedy recently performed acoustic in partnership with American Songwriter for their Behind The Mic series. Aside from discussing songwriting and his musical inspirations in front of a live global audience on Facebook, Myles performed songs from various projects including Alter Bridge, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and from his critically acclaimed debut solo album from 2018. The live event has been viewed over 470K times on Facebook and is now live on YouTube. Watch below:

(Photo - Javier Bragado)