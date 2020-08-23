ALTER BRIDGE - Recording Of Frontman MYLES KENNEDY's Second Solo Album Underway

On August 22nd, Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy checked in to reveal he is working on the follow-up to his Year Of The Tiger solo album from 2018. Check out the update below.

Back in April, Alter Bridge released a video for "You Will Be Remembered", originally featured on the band's 2016 album, The Last Hero.

A message states: "We wrote 'You Will Be Remembered' as a tribute to anyone who gives of themselves in service to others. In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank You.”