ALTER BRIDGE Release Official Lyric Video For "Metalingus"

Alter Bridge have released an official lyric video for "Metalingus", from their debut release, One Day Remains. Watch below:

The band previously released a new video for "You Will Be Remembered", originally featured on their 2016 album, The Last Hero.

A message from the band: "We wrote 'You Will Be Remembered' as a tribute to anyone who gives of themselves in service to others. In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank You.”