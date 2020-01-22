ALTER BRIDGE Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Godspeed"

As a new decade gets underway and New Year’s resolutions are made and broken, Alter Bridge are back with a new single and video for the song “Godspeed”. The song has become a fast favorite amongst fans and critics alike and is currently impacting at Active Rock radio. Written in memory of a friend of the band who passed away, “Godspeed” is an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone.

The lyric video for the song can be seen below:

On the heels of their first career #1 on the Top Current Albums Chart in the US and guitarist Mark Tremonti being voted "Guitarist of the Decade" by Guitar World magazine, Alter Bridge are getting ready to kick off the first leg of their Walk The Sky Tour 2020 this month. The band will play a kickoff date in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Casino on January 31 before jumping on board Shiprocked as co-headliner alongside Halestorm. Back on land, the band will be making stops in Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, Wi; and Los Angeles, CA among others before wrapping up on February 27 in Spokane, WA. This leg will be just the beginning of what is shaping up to be a robust year of tour around the globe for Alter Bridge with more shows to be announced in the future.

Ticket information for all shows can be found here.

Tour dates:

January

31 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino *

February

1 - 2-6 - Shiprocked

8 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center

11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

12 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

21 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

26 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)