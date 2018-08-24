ALTER BRIDGE Release "The End Is Here" Video From Upcoming Live At The Royal Albert Hall Release

With the release of the previous two live videos for “Addicted To Pain” and “Words Darker Than Their Wings” from Alter Bridge’s career-defining live release Live At The Royal Albert Hall Featuring The Parallax Orchestra, fans have been patiently waiting for something new from those historical concerts. The band has released another rarity from their catalog, a live performance of “The End Is Here” from their 2004 debut release One Day Remains.

“The End Is Here” is the last song on the album that introduced Alter Bridge to the masses and is a track the band hasn’t performed since their first touring cycle. The live performance from Royal Albert Hall also showcases one of the rare moments in an Alter Bridge concert where frontman Myles Kennedy puts down his guitar and his only instrument is the voice that makes him one of the most recognizable performers in rock music. The video for the track can be seen below, and the audio is available via all streaming partners.

After 14 years performing together, five full-length studio albums, and countless sold-out shows around the globe, there aren’t many items left on a band’s bucket list. For Alter Bridge, one of the remaining list items was crossed off in October 2017 when the band performed two sold-out shows at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. Those career-defining shows were captured and combined in the upcoming Napalm Records worldwide release Live At The Royal Albert Hall on September 7th. An official video trailer can be found below.

“I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt. It’s something that none of us are going to forgot,” explains Myles Kennedy in a recently released trailer that can be seen below.

Live At The Royal Albert Hall is a 21-song collection that features some of Alter Bridge’s biggest hits, fan favorites and even a couple of rarities including “Words Darker Than Their Wings” - a song the band had never played live previously. Songs like “Before Tomorrow Comes,” “Ghost Of Days Gone By,” “The Last Hero,” and “Broken Wings” all find new life with the unique arrangements presented by Dobson and the Parallax Orchestra performing alongside the band.

The pre-order for the release is live and fans can order various audio and video configurations including Blu-Ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl as well as other unique bundles with exclusive content. Pre-order various audio and video configurations here, or here. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will go to the Future Song Foundation; an organization that Myles Kennedy is closely involved with.

Live At The Royal Albert Hall tracklisting:



"Slip To The Void”

"Addicted To Pain”

"Before Tomorrow Comes”

"The Writing On The Wall”

"Cry Of Achilles”

"In Loving Memory”

"Fortress”

"Ties That Bind”

"The Other Side”

"Brand New Start”

"Ghost Of Days Gone By”

"The Last Hero”

"The End Is Here”

"Words Darker Than Their Wings”

"Waters Rising”

"Lover”

"Wonderful Life/Watch Over You”

"This Side Of Fate”

"Broken Wings”

"Blackbird”

"Open Your Eyes”

“Words Darker Than Their Wings” video:

“Addicted To Pain” video:

Trailer: