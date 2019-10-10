ALTER BRIDGE Reveal Creative Process Behind Recordings For Walk The Sky Album; Video

On October 18, Alter Bridge will release their new album, Walk The Sky, via Napalm Records. Get the story behind the creative process and take a peek inside the recording of Walk The Sky, below:

From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light”, Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed”, “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Mark Tremonti with Myles Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising”.

The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)