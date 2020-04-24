ALTER BRIDGE Shares New Video For "You Will Be Remembered" In Tribute To Frontline Workers

Alter Bridge has released a new video for "You Will Be Remembered", originally featured on the band's 2016 album, The Last Hero.

A message state: "“We wrote 'You Will Be Remembered' as a tribute to anyone who gives of themselves in service to others. In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank You.”



As the world continues to battle the recent COVID-19 outbreak, recent changes across the United States and its impact on communities are causing Alter Bridge to postpone their upcoming headline tour with special guests Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia.

The band explains: “To the entire Alter Bridge family: "We hoped that it wouldn’t come to this, but as some of you have already heard; unfortunately, due to recent changes around the globe created by the recent COVID-19 situation, the May headline tour of the United States with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will be postponed. The health and safety of everyone attached to these shows (fans, artists, crew members, venue staff, etc) is our main priority. More information regarding rescheduled dates will be available in the future. We look forward to the time when we can all come together and celebrate music as the community and family we are. Until then, Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Safe…”

(Photo - Javier Bragado)