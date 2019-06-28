ALTER BRIDGE Stream New Song "Wouldn't You Rather"

On October 18th, Alter Bridge will release their new album, Walk The Sky, via Napalm Records. The first song to be issued from this fourteen-track opus, "Wouldn't You Rather", can be heard right now:

Recorded in a way the band have never done before, the album was born from complete song ideas created by Kennedy and Tremonti. These songs would then be worked on by the entire band to craft the fourteen songs that would make Walk The Sky the listening experience it is. This varies from the band’s previous method (going back to their second release Blackbird) where Kennedy and Tremonti would combine individual ideas and riffs alongside producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to form some of the band’s most revered songs.

From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light,” Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed,” “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising.”

The album is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

Alter Bridge have also confirmed their return to Europe for headline arena shows in November and December, accompanied by special guests Shinedown (all dates), Sevendust (UK dates only), and The Raven Age (all dates excluding UK).

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti enthuses, "We are honoured to be returning to with our friends in Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven Age this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

Brent Smith, Shinedown frontman adds, "It is such a profound and distinct honour to be accompanying Alter Bridge on tour this November and December. We have such deep respect for them and their fans. When the opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance to be able to tour with our friends in A.B. So come one, come ALL to the rock n’ roll event of the year, and let’s celebrate...TOGETHER!"

Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon concludes, "So excited to come back to the UK and to be with our brothers in Alter Bridge and Shinedown. It’s going to be an amazing run!"

Dates:

November

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hause Auensee

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hala Kolo

26 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

2 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

4 - Barcelona, Spain St. Jordi Club

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

9 - Paris, France - Olympia

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

14 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

15 - Manchester, England - Arena

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro Arena

18 - Birmingham, England - Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

21 - London, England - 02 Arena

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)