ALTER BRIDGE Streaming New Track "Pay No Mind"
July 25, 2019, 36 minutes ago
On October 18th, Alter Bridge will release their new album, Walk The Sky, via Napalm Records. The song “Pay No Mind” is now available on all digital service providers around the globe and a static video for the track can be seen below.
The song offers a deeper insight into the expanded sound that Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums have adopted on their upcoming release.
From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light,” Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed,” “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising.”
The album is now available for pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"One Life"
"Wouldn’t You Rather"
"In The Deep"
"Godspeed"
"Native Son"
"Take The Crown"
"Indoctrination"
"The Bitter End"
"Pay No Mind"
"Forever Falling"
"Clear Horizon"
"Walking On The Sky"
"Tear Us Apart"
"Dying Light"
"Wouldn't You Rather" video:
Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.
Tour dates:
September
22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)
30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*
October
3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
* no Dirty Honey
Alter Bridge have also confirmed their return to Europe for headline arena shows in November and December, accompanied by special guests Shinedown (all dates), Sevendust (UK dates only), and The Raven Age (all dates excluding UK).
Dates:
November
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall
14 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hause Auensee
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hala Kolo
26 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
29 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
December
1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
2 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
4 - Barcelona, Spain St. Jordi Club
6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo
7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
9 - Paris, France - Olympia
10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
12 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
14 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
15 - Manchester, England - Arena
17 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro Arena
18 - Birmingham, England - Arena
20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
21 - London, England - 02 Arena
(Photo - Dan Sturgess)