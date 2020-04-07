ALTER BRIDGE Streaming Orchestra-Only Version Of "Before Tomorrow Comes", Live From The Royal Albert Hall

"Stay Home - Stay Safe," begins a message from Alter Bridge. "We are going to dig deep over the next few weeks to put out some unreleased content to try to help everyone pass the time until we can be together again...

"Here is 'Before Tomorrow Comes' as performed by Parallax Orchestra. Arranged & Conducted by Simon Dobson."

Alter Bridge: Live From The Royal Albert Hall featuring The Parallax Orchestra is available on CD, Blu-Ray, DVD, Digital Download and exclusive bundles. Get it here.