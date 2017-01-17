ALTER BRIDGE Vocalist / Guitarist MYLES KENNEDY - “I’m Working On Another Solo Record”; Audio
January 17, 2017, 18 minutes ago
In a new interview with Backstageaxxess.com Alter Bridge vocalist/guitarist Myles Kennedy discusses the band’s latest studio album The Last Hero, touring, his love of dogs, and the possibility of releasing solo material. Listen below:
Alter Bridge will embark on their first headline tour of 2017 across North America beginning on January 21st in Mobile, AL. The Last Hero Tour will make stops in cities across the country such as Chicago, IL, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY and Las Vegas, NV before wrapping up in Seattle, WA. Tickets and VIP Packages can be purchased at Alter Bridge’s official website.
Dates:
January
21 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
27 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
28 - North Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino
31 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
February
1 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues Boston
9 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
10 - Silverspring, MD - The Fillmore
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
14 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern
20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Alter Bridge is Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums.