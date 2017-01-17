ALTER BRIDGE Vocalist / Guitarist MYLES KENNEDY - “I’m Working On Another Solo Record”; Audio

In a new interview with Backstageaxxess.com Alter Bridge vocalist/guitarist Myles Kennedy discusses the band’s latest studio album The Last Hero, touring, his love of dogs, and the possibility of releasing solo material. Listen below:

Alter Bridge will embark on their first headline tour of 2017 across North America beginning on January 21st in Mobile, AL. The Last Hero Tour will make stops in cities across the country such as Chicago, IL, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY and Las Vegas, NV before wrapping up in Seattle, WA. Tickets and VIP Packages can be purchased at Alter Bridge’s official website.

Dates:

January

21 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

28 - North Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino

31 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

February

1 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues Boston

9 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

10 - Silverspring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

14 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Alter Bridge is Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums.