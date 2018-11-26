ALTER BRIDGE Will Enter The Recording Studio In April
Alter Bridge has revealed their initial plans for next year. The band stated, "We will be making a new album in 2019, and we go into the studio in April."
The as yet untitled new Alter Bridge album will be the band's sixth full-length studio recording, serving as the follow-up to The Last Hero. Released in 2016, The Last Hero peaked at #8 on The Billboard 200.
Prior to commencing work on new Alter Bridge music, guitarist Mark Tremonti will be taking his solo band, Tremonti, on the road as direct support to Sevendust. Confirmed shows are as listed:
February
1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
2 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
6 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
9 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
15 - Providence, RI - The Strand
16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
18 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
20 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids
22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
27 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
March
1 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Alter Bridge vocalist Myles Kennedy will also be hitting the road with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Confirmed shows are as listed:
February
7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany
9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
22 - Zenith - Paris, France
23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal