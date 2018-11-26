ALTER BRIDGE Will Enter The Recording Studio In April

Alter Bridge has revealed their initial plans for next year. The band stated, "We will be making a new album in 2019, and we go into the studio in April."

The as yet untitled new Alter Bridge album will be the band's sixth full-length studio recording, serving as the follow-up to The Last Hero. Released in 2016, The Last Hero peaked at #8 on The Billboard 200.

Prior to commencing work on new Alter Bridge music, guitarist Mark Tremonti will be taking his solo band, Tremonti, on the road as direct support to Sevendust. Confirmed shows are as listed:

February

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

6 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

15 - Providence, RI - The Strand

16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

20 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids

22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

27 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

March

1 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Alter Bridge vocalist Myles Kennedy will also be hitting the road with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Confirmed shows are as listed:

February

7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany

9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

22 - Zenith - Paris, France

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal