ALTERBEAST And COGNITIVE Team Up For North American Tour

Shredding death metal titans Alterbeast (pictured above) and devastating brutal tech death group Cognitive have announced that they will be teaming up this fall for a tour alongside Micawber and Warforged. The trek will run from October 5th - 18th and hit a large portion of the West Coast and Southwestern US.

Dates:

October

5 – Orangevale, CA – The Boardwalk

6 – Portland, OR – Post 134

7 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

8 – Spokane, WA – The Pin

9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock

11 – Denver, CO – Roxy

12 – Amarillo, TX – Zombiez Bar & Grill

13 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tomcats

15 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar

16 – Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

18 – Santa Ana, CA – 550 W 3rd (no Cognitive)