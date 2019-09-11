ALTERBEAST And COGNITIVE Team Up For North American Tour

September 11, 2019, an hour ago

news black death alterbeast cognitive

ALTERBEAST And COGNITIVE Team Up For North American Tour

Shredding death metal titans Alterbeast (pictured above) and devastating brutal tech death group Cognitive have announced that they will be teaming up this fall for a tour alongside Micawber and Warforged. The trek will run from October 5th - 18th and hit a large portion of the West Coast and Southwestern US.

Dates:

October
5 – Orangevale, CA – The Boardwalk
6 – Portland, OR – Post 134
7 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
8 – Spokane, WA – The Pin
9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock
11 – Denver, CO – Roxy 
12 – Amarillo, TX – Zombiez Bar & Grill
13 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tomcats 
15 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar
16 – Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse 
17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
18 – Santa Ana, CA – 550 W 3rd (no Cognitive) 



