ALTERBEAST Announce Feast Album Release Tour

Sacramento, CA based shredding tech death outfit Alterbeast will be releasing their newest album "Feast" on February 23rd and have announced their month long headlining Feast Winter Tour in support of the effort. Support will be coming from The Grindmother, Inferi (February 22nd-March 16th), The Kennedy Veil (February 17th-February 20th), and Aethere.

Guitarist and founding member Andrew Lamb had this to say about the tour, "We are excited to announce the Feast Winter Tour 2018 with special guest Grindmother, Inferi, The Kennedy Veil, and Aethere! After recording what we think is our best record yet, the pack is gearing up to hit the road this February and March in support of our new record. We are taking some ultra-dope bands with us to shred for 24 nights of blizzard level blast-beats, ice berg sized riffs, and cold, frost-bitten howls that will leave you numb to the world till you thaw out this Spring! We will have some new merch designs exclusively for this tour as well as copies of Feast on CD/vinyl before it's released of February 23rd! Roll out to a date and go BEASTMODE with us! Wolfsiiiidddde!"

Alterbeast will release their sophomore album Feast via Unique Leader Records on February 23rd. The nine track effort, featuring founding guitarist Andrew Lamb, new vocalist Michael Alvarez, and drummer Alex Bent (of Trivium) showcases the band's most technical and exciting material to date. A lyric video for “Apex Night Eclipse” is streaming below.

Guitarist Andrew Lamb says of the track, ""We are excited to give you our first single off our new album FEAST! We wanted to recreate that magic of growing up and having to hide certain records under your bed. And with songs like Apex Night Eclipse, we think we achieved that goal. Hard hitting, relentless riffing, and vocals that will leave every church in flames. Alterbeast denies Christ with every note of Apex Night Eclipse. Toss your Ouija Boards in the garbage, because this blasphemous hymn is guaranteed to summon the Devil! Get your first glimpse of Michael Alvarez’s brute vocals as well as Alex Bent’s crushing drums! End piano piece written and performed by our good friend Ryan McNatt of the very talented Enigma! We hope you dig it!"

Feast was recorded by Zach Ohren (Immolation, Carnifex) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, Ca and mastered by John Scrip at Massive Mastering. Cover art by Megan Mushi.

Drummer Alex Bent says of Feast, "This album is a force to be reckoned with! It gets directly to the point and crushes from front to back! This was an extremely fun and challenging record to make and I know that when people hear it, they will feel the passion we put into it!"

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To Your Doom"

"The Maggots Ascension"

"Black Flame Illumination"

"Feast"

"Vile Skin Posession"

"Apex Night Eclipse"

"Coffin Crescendo"

"Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection cover)

"Upon The Face Of The Deep"

"Apex Night Eclipse" lyric video: