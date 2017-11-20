ALTERBEAST Announce February Release Date For Feast Album; Details Revealed

Sacramento, CA based tech death powerhouse Alterbeast return with their sophomore album, Feast, which will see a February 23rd release date via Unique Leader Records. The nine track offering was engineered and mixed by Zach Ohren (Immolation, Fallujah, Carnifex) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA and mastered by John Scrip at Massive Mastering.

Feast showcases Alterbeast's most interesting material to date. With their distinctive mix of old school melodic shred and blistering, modern death metal the band has unleashed an album that will keep fans headbanging from start to finish. With a newfound confidence and songwriting prowess honed through years of touring, Feast is the sound of a band truly coming into their own.

Says founding guitarist Andrew Lamb of the effort, "I’ve never been more proud of a record then I am with Feast. We poured our hearts, souls, hate, and malice into this album, and I think it really shows. With the addition of Michael’s 'take no prisoners' vocals, and Alex Bent's 'Beast-Mode' style drumming; Feast is hands down our best album yet, and it will remind everyone that Wolftang Clan ain’t nothin’ to fuck with.”

Vocalist Michael Alvarez adds, "When listening to the rough pre production I was immediately blown away at the how awesome the songs were! Both Andrew and Alex really killed it, inspiring me to deliver some of the best vocal tracks I have ever recorded!" I'm truly honored to have taken part on this record and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed writing and recording it!"

Feast pre-orders and lyric video to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To Your Doom"

"The Maggots Ascension"

"Black Flame Illumination"

"Feast"

"Vile Skin Posession"

"Apex Night Eclipse"

"Coffin Crescendo"

"Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection cover)

"Upon The Face Of The Deep"