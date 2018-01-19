ALTERBEAST Premiere New Song "The Maggots Ascension"

Sacramento based tech death shredders Alterbeast have released another track off of their forthcoming sophomore album Feast. The song, entitled "The Maggots Ascension", showcases both the band's technical prowess and melodic sensibilities with incredible performances from guitarist Andrew Lamb, vocalist Michael Alvarez, and drummer Alex Bent (also of Trivium).

Guitarist and Alterbeast founding member Andrew Lamb said, "We are stoked to give you another advance track from Feast! "The Maggots Ascension" is a part two to the song "Throne Of Maggots" from our first record Immortal. Lyrics cover the maggots' metamorphosis into flies and from slave to reign. Music is in the same vein as ToM: Fucking. Brutal. We hope you dig it and can't wait for you to hear everything else we did on Feast!"

Feast will be available worldwide February 23rd on Unique Leader. Physical pre-order bundles are available here. Digital pre-order bundles are available at this location.

Feast was recorded by Zach Ohren (Immolation, Carnifex) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA and mastered by John Scrip at Massive Mastering. Cover art by Megan Mushi.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To Your Doom"

"The Maggots Ascension"

"Black Flame Illumination"

"Feast"

"Vile Skin Posession"

"Apex Night Eclipse"

"Coffin Crescendo"

"Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection cover)

"Upon The Face Of The Deep"

"Apex Night Eclipse" lyric video:

Catch Alterbeast on the Feast Winter Tour from February 17th to March 16th with The Grindmother, Inferi, The Kennedy Veil, and Aethere.