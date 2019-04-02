ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE Conversation Series With DAVID ELLEFSON, FRANK BELLO; Video

Altitudes & Attitude - Anthrax’s Frank Bello and Megadeth’s David Ellefson - recently took part in a conversation with moderator Ryan J. Downey at the MI Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Video footage of the event can now be seen below.

Musicians Institute, in Hollywood, California, offers a comprehensive, hands-on education in contemporary music performance, recording, guitar making and music business. If you're serious about your music, your education, and your career, take a look around the website to see what MI has to offer, then contact them for more information about how they can help you reach your goals.

- (800) 255-7529 (US/Canada)

- (323) 462-1384 (International/Direct)

Altitudes & Attitude recently released a video for “Part Of Me”, filmed on their European tour with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. A&A will tour the midwest this spring, in support of their debut album, Get It Out (Megaforce), available everywhere.

Produced by Jay Ruston, Get It Out is a kind of rock ‘n’ roll primal-scream therapy. It’s the result of nearly four years of writing and recording sessions - and decades of touring, searching, striving and living. The album features drummer Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle) with guests Ace Frehley and Nita Strauss, who handles lead guitar on “Part Of Me".

“I’ve learned that writing songs is very cathartic,” says Bello, who performs at open mics around New York City when Anthrax is off the road. “A lot of these lyrics are about the inner struggles of my life, and about the rage that has built up from my life experiences - my brother’s murder; my father abandoning my family when we were young, leaving us with no funds to pay the bills. The ups and downs of life in general. I’ve always had an anger inside, and music really helps me deal.”

“Get It Out is very much an important musical statement from Frank and me,” adds Ellefson. “There’s a big musical part of each of us that doesn’t get heard anywhere else.”

Tour dates:



April

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

3 - Chicago, IL - Shuga Records, 6 PM

4 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Sweetwater

5 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s Music Room

5 - Dayton, OH - Omega Music, 6pm

6 - Fremont, OH - Midwest Rhythm Summit

7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop