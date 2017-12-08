ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE Featuring ANTHRAX’s Frank Bello, MEGADETH’s David Ellefson To Release Debut Album In 2018 - "We're Very Excited," Says Bello; Video

In a new interview with Brazil's Kazagastão - KZG, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello discusses Altitudes & Attitude, the project also featuring Megadeth's David Ellefson.

Says Frank: "We did an EP a couple of years ago, and now, next year, we're coming out with a new record... a whole record we're coming out with next year, we're very excited about."

On how he finds time to do a side project, Frank states: "It's hard. That's why we had to wait to put it out. We had to wait a long time, 'cause both of our bands are so busy.. which is good. But there is downtime. When we start writing a record, there'll be downtime, and then it's that time for that."

The new material will be the follow-up to Altitudes & Attitude’s 2014 self-titled EP. Stay tuned for updates.