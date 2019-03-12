ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE Featuring DAVID ELLEFSON, FRANK BELLO Share "Part Of Me" Music Video; US Tour Dates Confirmed

Altitudes & Attitude, a collaboration between Anthrax’s Frank Bello and Megadeth’s David Ellefson - two virtuosic bass players who’ve anchored some of the fiercest thrash records of all time - are sharing their new video for “Part Of Me”, filmed on their recent European tour with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. A&A will tour the midwest this spring, in support of their debut album, Get It Out (Megaforce), available everywhere.

Produced by Jay Ruston, Get It Out is a kind of rock ‘n’ roll primal-scream therapy. It’s the result of nearly four years of writing and recording sessions - and decades of touring, searching, striving and living. The album features drummer Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle) with guests Ace Frehley and Nita Strauss, who handles lead guitar on “Part Of Me".

“I’ve learned that writing songs is very cathartic,” says Bello, who performs at open mics around New York City when Anthrax is off the road. “A lot of these lyrics are about the inner struggles of my life, and about the rage that has built up from my life experiences - my brother’s murder; my father abandoning my family when we were young, leaving us with no funds to pay the bills. The ups and downs of life in general. I’ve always had an anger inside, and music really helps me deal.”

“Get It Out is very much an important musical statement from Frank and me,” adds Ellefson. “There’s a big musical part of each of us that doesn’t get heard anywhere else.”

Tour dates:



April

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

3 - Chicago, IL - Shuga Records, 6 PM

4 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Sweetwater

5 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s Music Room

5 - Dayton, OH - Omega Music, 6pm

6 - Fremont, OH - Midwest Rhythm Summit

7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop