ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE Jam KISS Classic With TODD KERNS; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On February 28th, Altitudes & Attitude - spearheaded by Anthrax bassist Frank Bello and Megadeth bassist David Ellefson - opened for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in Stockholm, Sweden.

Slash's bassist Todd Kerns (The Age Of Electric, Static In Stereo) joined A&A on stage for a rousing rendition of the KISS classic, "Detroit Rock City". Kerns commented, “What a blast getting to jam KISS with Altitudes & Attitude before the SMKC set. Frank Bello from Anthrax and Dave Ellefson from Megadeth. Just rockin’ Detroit with some legends!” Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below:

On March 3rd, Altitudes & Attitude bassist David Ellefson took to social media with the following message and picture:

"Thank you so much to Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators for taking Altitudes & Attitude on an amazing tour of Europe! Thank you for your friendship...we had a blast!!"

And, while in Stockholm, Ellefson sat down with Metal Casino host Marielle Tengström for the following video interivew.