ALUNAH Enlists DIAMOND HEAD's Dean Ashton; Violet Hour Album Out Tomorrow

Underground doom rock unit, Alunah, will release its new LP, Violet Hour, on October 11 via Heavy Psych Sounds. Recorded at the historic Welsh Foel Studio (My Bloody Valentine, Godflesh) and produced by Chris Fielding (Conan, Electric Wizard, Primordial), the album's eight tracks showcase a searing combination of strong melodies, righteous riffs and focused writing buttressed by the addition of new guitarist Dean Ashton (Diamond Head).

Formed in 2006 in Birmingham "Sabbath City", Britain's home of metal, Alunah recently toured the UK as support for The Obsessed and will appear as one of the featured acts at the 2019 Damnation Festival alongside Alcest, Inter Arma and Opeth.

Violet Hour' is the follow-up to Alunah's 2018 EP, Amber & Gold. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Trapped & Bound"

"Dance Of Deceit"

"Hunt"

"Hypnotised"

"Violet Hour"

"Unholy Disease"

"Velvet"

"Lake Of Fire"

"Trapped & Bound":

"Hunt":

(Photo - Ashley Harvey-Smith)