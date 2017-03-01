ALUNAH Streaming “A Forest” Music Video

England's finest doom export Alunah are back with their fourth album, Solennial, which will be released on March 17th via Svart Records. To celebrate the band's upcoming release and to offer some taste of Solennial, Alunah have now released a brand-new and artwork-inspired video for the track "A Forest".

Says Sophie Day, vocalist and guitarist of Alunah, "'A Forest' was originally released by The Cure in 1980 and has been covered by quite a few artists; it's now been given the Alunah treatment. It's the only cover we've recorded - a decision we made after playing it live for a couple of years, and always to a great reception. This video was also a perfect chance to show off Adrian Baxter's stunning artwork for Solennial."

The new album was recorded and mixed by Chris Fielding at Skyhammer Studio, mastered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios.

Solennial tracklisting:

“The Dying Soil”

“Light Of Winter”

“Feast Of Torches”

“The Reckoning Of Time”

“Fire Of Thornborough Henge”

“Petrichor”

“Lugh's Assembly”

“A Forest”

"A Forest" video:

“Fire Of Thornborough Henge” video: