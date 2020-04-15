Am I Evil? Graphic Novel Kickstarter Launched

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the “Am I Evil?” graphic novel has begun. It’s set to run from April 15, 2020 through May 15, 2020, with a goal of $11,000 to pay the artists and cover production.

Whether it’s Metallica’s iconic cover, or Diamond Head’s groundbreaking original, “Am I Evil?” is the perfect heavy metal song, a thrilling 8-minute journey into a world of violence, bloodshed, dark magic, beauty, and vengeance.

“Am I Evil? The Graphic Novel” takes us deep into the story of the song, from the fiery execution of the young anti-hero’s mother, on through his madness, his assassin’s training under The Prince, his connection to the mysterious “sweet and timely whore,” and ultimately, his bloody quest for vengeance.

There are eight level tier rewards for those who donate. Further info will be posted at the Kickstarter page and the AIE official website. Check out the video shout outs from Jack Frost (Seven Witches), Pat Gesualdo (Heavy Metal Hall of Fame), and bestselling author Scott Sigler (Earthcore, The Rookie), in support of the comic book, plus our Kickstarter launch video.

Join them in visualizing this storytelling journey that began 40 years ago in Stourbridge, England, then leapt from Lars Ulrich’s garage to the largest stages in the world. It’s the ultimate struggle of the good and evil of man. Witness our anti-hero’s vengeance against the twenty-seven. . . “See their bodies out on the ice” in the pages of the “Am I Evil? The Graphic Novel.”

To donate, head to Kickstarter and watch for updates on Facebook.