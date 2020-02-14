AMANDA SOMERVILLE And SANDER GOMMANS Launch Spotify Playlist Featuring Songs From TRILLIUM, AFTER FOREVER, EXIT EDEN, RALF SCHEEPERS And More

Vocalist Amanda Somerville (Trillium, Kiske / Somerville, Avantasia) has checekd in with the following update:

"Who’s up for a good playlist? While Sander Gommans and I were working on some new music, we realized how much music we have actually written, produced and / or performed in our careers. So, we’ve created a Spotify list called 'Amanda Somerville Sander Gommans' here.

Trillium, Kiske/Somerville, Exit Eden, HDK... it’s all there along with various songs we wrote for Russell Allen (Symphony X), Ralf Scheepers and Mat Sinner (Primal Fear), collaborations with Jorn Lande, Arjen Anthony Lucassen, Andre Matos, Epica and many other artists.

Hope you enjoy our sampling of songs; we’ll add new music regularly. Thanks for subscribing!"