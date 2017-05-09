AMANDA SOMERVILLE Recording New TRILLIUM Album - "This One's Definitely Got A Life Of Its Own"

Vocalist Amanda Somerville (Trillium, Avantasia) has checked in with the following update:

"The last time I’d written to you, I had thought that the new project I’m involved in would be released around now and I could therefore tell you all about it. Ah, but the music industry is ever an elusive beast! Sooooo… the release has been pushed back to the first of August. Thus, it’ll be a while before I can go public with the news, but hopefully not too long! Next week, I have several video shootings, a photo shoot and all kinds of crazy stuff going on for said project. It’s exhilarating and a tiny bit overwhelming how things keep going with this. Like I said, though I’ve been in the biz for a long time, this is all pretty new to me, so it’s very exciting. Even if nothing really takes off, I’m absolutely grateful to be a part of something like this.

And in the meantime, I’ve been writing and recording up a storm for the new Trillium album! This one’s definitely got a life of its own; no Alloy knock-off in any way, which may intrigue some of you and may scare some – haha! But I am really happy with how things are going. We’ve got a very new lineup for this album than we had for Alloy, which helps contribute to that, but Sander (Gommans / HDK) and I are running the show :-) Yves Huts, formerly from Epica, is contributing a song co-write as is a good friend of mine from my hometown, the talented Ashley Peacock."

Somerville released the debut Trillium album, Alloy, in November 2011.