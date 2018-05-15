Amanda Somerville's TRILLIUM Release "Shards" Lyric Video

Amanda Somerville returns with a new Trillium album, entitled Tectonic, on June 8th. A lyric video for the album track "Shards" can be seen below. Pre-order the album here.

Best known for her collaborations with various high profile European metal bands like Avantasia, Epica, Kamelot, After Forever, and her amazing musical partnership with Helloween vocalist Michael Kiske under the Kiske/Somerville banner, Amanda Somerville is easily one of the most sought after and gifted female vocalists of the current hard rock and metal scene. With a vocal range from tenor to soprano and a stylistically diverse singing ability, Amanda’s voice is well suited for multiple styles, but this new Trillium album is firmly rooted in the metal genre, thanks also to the creative contribution from Amanda’s husband, former After Forever and HDK guitarist Sander Gommans.

"Where [Trillium debut album] Alloy was rather dark and moody and restless, Tectonic is on the whole more uplifting and full of strength and character, though it’s just as full of emotion,” explains Amanda. "My life was shaken up by figurative earthquakes through several elements shifting in recent years and that’s what this album represents. It’s a challenge to make an album that’s musically heavy without being dragged down by melancholy, but that’s what Sander and I set out to do from the beginning and it worked out beautifully!”

Amanda continues, “The core and essence of Tectonic is very personal and comes, basically, from the hearts and minds of a singer and a guitar player and I think that’s very apparent when you listen to the songs. Sander and I didn’t want to overthink things and over-complicate the songs. There’s definitely some bombast in there because we both have a love of keyboard arrangements, but they don’t rule the roost here. Also, the only guest performances are by good friends from my hometown in Flint, Michigan who also played live with me solo and with Trillium, and also some great mates and colleagues of Sander’s, so it’s really a “family” kind of album. We tried to keep things simple, and yet I think it’s anything but low-key!”

Tracklisting:

"Time To Shine"

"Stand Up"

"Full Speed Ahead"

"Hit Me"

"Fighting Fate"

"Nocturna"

"Fatal Mistake"

"Shards"

"Cliché Freak Show"

"Eternal Spring"

"Shards" lyric video:

"Time To Shine" video: