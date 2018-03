Amanda Somerville will return with another Trillium album, entitled Tectonic, on June 8th. The artwork and tracklisting can be found below. First single and pre-orders coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Time To Shine"

"Stand Up"

"Full Speed Ahead"

"Hit Me"

"Fighting Fate"

"Nocturna"

"Fatal Mistake"

"Shards"

"Cliché Freak Show"

"Eternal Spring"