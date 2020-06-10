AMARANTHE And BEYOND THE BLACK Postpone European Co-Headlining Tour Until April / May 2021

These are uncertain times for live music in general, for artists and their fans. With heavy hearts, Amaranthe (pictured) and Beyond The Black have decided to postpone the dates of their joint European co-headline tour from end of 2020 to spring 2021, so that fans of both bands have the same chances to attend the planned co-headline-concerts. As intensive, safe and unlimited as possible.

Amaranthe has issued the following statement: "We are massively looking forward to crushing Europe with a new album in our pockets - but 2020 doesn't seem to be the year to rock the big places due to the pandemic. As tough as it is to be patient, we will play by the rules and move this monster of a tour into 2021. Stay healthy and see you soon!"

Beyond The Black's Jennifer Haben adds: "We couldn't wait to be finally back on tour since the beginning of the year and are shocked by the current situation not only affecting Beyond The Black but also the whole music industry. Though, we took a courageous decision to (hopefully) create better preconditions. For our fans and especially for the ones who cannot leave the house without concerns and limitations at the moment."

The tickets remain valid for the new dates. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.

The new European tour dates for 2021 are as follows:

April

9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

10 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

11 - Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

16 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

17 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

19 - Madrid, Spain - Sala BUT

21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

23 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

26 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

28 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

May

1 - Zlin, Czech Republic - MOR Cafe

2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

4 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle I

9 - Utrecht. Holland - Tivoli Ronda

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

13 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset