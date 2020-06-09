AMARANTHE Announce Cancellation Of 2020 North American Tour

Sweden's Amaranthe recently announced their sixth studio album will be released this fall via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band are sad to report with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, their upcoming North American 2020 tour is cancelled.

All ticket holders will be refunded by the service where they made the purchase. Please note the promoters are working diligently to refund the payments in a timely manner and appreciate ticket holders patience during the process. The band thank fans for the understanding while they work on rescheduling the anticipated tour.

The band states, "While the cancellation of our US tour probably doesn't come as a surprise to anyone, with the COVID-19 situation being far from over with - it is still really devastating for us. We were massively looking forward to visit US soil again after a three-year absence and judging from the ticket sales so were you guys - thank you for the support! Obviously, we will be back as soon as we possibly can, so keep your eyes peeled to our sites, and we will be rocking together again before you know it!!”

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming album and potential tour dates.

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - Vocals

Olof Mörck - Guitars, Keyboards

Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - Vocals

Johan Andreassen - Bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - Drums

Nils Molin - Vocals

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)