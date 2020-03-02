AMARANTHE Announce European Co-Headlining Tour With BEYOND THE BLACK For November / December 2020

Amaranthe and Beyond The Black have announced they will kick off a joint European co-headline tour in Munich, Germany on November 13th. Amaranthe guitarist / founder Olof Mörck has issued the following statement:

"Hot on the heels of our fantastic tour with Sabaton, Amaranthe are now incredibly enthusiastic about playing full-length sets all across Europe this fall! We will share the bill with our German comrades-in-arms Beyond The Black, so expect a full evening of ponderous melodic metal set to satisfy even the most fastidious connoisseur of the heavy arts! You can expect a lot from our shows on this run; a completely novel visual experience, a pristine new set list - and quite a bit of NEW music! Don't miss this absolute titan of a tour, when it stops by a city near you this autumn!"

Beyond The Black fronter Jennifer Haben adds: "We're thrilled to join forces with our friends in Amaranthe for the biggest headline tour both bands have ever played. Beyond The Black and Amaranthe together is a perfect fit and we're more than ready to make these nights huge!"

Dates are as follows:

13 - Munich, Germany – Zenith

14 - Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle I

15 - Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

20 - Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

21 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

26 - Ludwigsburg, Germany – MHP Arena

27 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

28 - Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

30 - Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

1- Milan, Italy – Live Club

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Metropole

4 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

5 - Zlín, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Café

7 - Vienna, Auatria – Arena

8 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

9 - Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11 - Geiselwind, Germany – Event Hall

12 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Ronda

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

16 - Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

18 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben Fryshuset