AMARANTHE Announce European Co-Headlining Tour With BEYOND THE BLACK For November / December 2020
March 2, 2020, an hour ago
Amaranthe and Beyond The Black have announced they will kick off a joint European co-headline tour in Munich, Germany on November 13th. Amaranthe guitarist / founder Olof Mörck has issued the following statement:
"Hot on the heels of our fantastic tour with Sabaton, Amaranthe are now incredibly enthusiastic about playing full-length sets all across Europe this fall! We will share the bill with our German comrades-in-arms Beyond The Black, so expect a full evening of ponderous melodic metal set to satisfy even the most fastidious connoisseur of the heavy arts! You can expect a lot from our shows on this run; a completely novel visual experience, a pristine new set list - and quite a bit of NEW music! Don't miss this absolute titan of a tour, when it stops by a city near you this autumn!"
Beyond The Black fronter Jennifer Haben adds: "We're thrilled to join forces with our friends in Amaranthe for the biggest headline tour both bands have ever played. Beyond The Black and Amaranthe together is a perfect fit and we're more than ready to make these nights huge!"
Dates are as follows:
13 - Munich, Germany – Zenith
14 - Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle I
15 - Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
20 - Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
21 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II
23 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
26 - Ludwigsburg, Germany – MHP Arena
27 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
28 - Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
30 - Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
1- Milan, Italy – Live Club
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Metropole
4 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra
5 - Zlín, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Café
7 - Vienna, Auatria – Arena
8 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
9 - Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
11 - Geiselwind, Germany – Event Hall
12 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
13 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Ronda
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
16 - Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
18 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben Fryshuset