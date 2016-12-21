AMARANTHE Announce Four Shows For Sweden With SONIC SYNDICATE
Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe have announced four spring shows for their homeland featuring Sonic Syndicate as support. dates are as follows:
March
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
17 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
18 - Ronneby, Sweden - Club Ron
31 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park
Amaranthe are finally bringing Maximalism to North America. The band has just announced a North American headline tour for 2017, with support from Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, and Smash Into Pieces. The tour is the band's first in support of Maximalism, which came out in October via Spinefarm Records.
Of the upcoming trek, guitarist Olof Mörck said, "It is with great excitement that we can now confirm the next leg of our Maximalism World Tour: North America! A year has passed since our last visit and we have been looking forward greatly to return!”
He continued, "Joining us on this trek will be very special guests Failure Anthem, along with special guests Citizen Zero, Cypher 16 and Smash Into Pieces for a full evening's worth of cutting edge metal from both sides of the Atlantic! Prepare yourself as the juggernaut known as the Maximalism World Tour prepares to lay siege to YOUR city in early 2017. All shall march to the sound of Maximalism!"
Tour dates:
February
10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In the Venue
16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl
19 - San Francisco, CA - Social Halls SF
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
26 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market
27 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
March
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
2 - Arlington Heights, IL - Home Bar
3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
7 - Montreal, PQ - Corona Theatre
8 - New York, NY - Webster Hall – Marlin Room
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents
11 - Reading, PA - Reverb